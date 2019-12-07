Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jimmy Butler

Dec 6, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dunks the ball past Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jimmy Butler – Miami (vs Washington)

28 points, 9-16 FG, 8-11 FT, 2 3PTs, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Butler was his do-it-all best last night for the Heat.

 

 

