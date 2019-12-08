49ers fans invade New Orleans' streets, chant 'We Dat!' continuously (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The San Francisco 49ers fan base travels well, and they were out in full force in New Orleans for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

It was a long flight for many of them, traveling cross-country, but that didn’t stop thousands of 49ers fans from packing the stands at the Superdome for the game. And, lucky for them, it ended up being one of the best of the entire NFL season.

The 49ers, in the end, pulled off the victory in dramatic fashion, with Robbie Gould draining a game-winning field goal with virtually no time remaining, after tight end George Kittle set them up by going full beast mode on a key 39-yard catch-and-run on fourth down (watch here).

49ers fans then took to the streets of New Orleans after the game, chanting “We dat!” as they marched around.

49ers fans walking through the streets of New Orleans chanting “We Dat!” pic.twitter.com/LL8mcSLmN5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 8, 2019

That’s one way to rub salt in the wound after an epic road win.