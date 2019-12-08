Alex Mattison takes flight, perfectly hurdles Lions defender (Video)

The Vikings have the benefit of having not one, but two dynamic running backs suiting up behind Kirk Cousins every week.

That was made clear during Sunday’s game against the Lions, with Dalvin Cook a bit banged up, so the team elected to have him split carries with Alexander Mattison.

No problem, though, as Mattison held down the fort just fine. In fact, he showed that while he doesn’t have the explosive breakaway speed Cook does, he does have just as much athleticism, when he perfectly hurdled on a Lions defender during Sunday’s game.

Wow.