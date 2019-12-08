(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Alistair Overeem Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, UFC fights only (other than one for Pride and one for Strikeforce)

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Pride 33 – Feb 24/07 – L (Ma. Rua) – $10,000

Strikeforce: Four Men Enter, One Man Survives – Nov 16/07 – W (Buentello) – $30,000

UFC 141 – Dec 30/11 – W (Lesnar) – $385,714.28 ($264,285.71 to show, $121,428.57 win bonus)

UFC 156 – Feb 2/13 – L (Silva) – $285,714.29

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – L (Browne) – $285,714.29

UFC 169 – Feb 1/14 – W (Mir) – $150,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Mousasi – Sept 5/14 – $100,000*

UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs Miocic – Dec 13/14 – $150,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – W (Nelson) – $150,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (dos Santos) – $547,857 ($342,857 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Arlovski – May 5/16 – W (Arlovski) – $805,000 ($750,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 203 – Sept 10/16 – L (Miocic) – $829,500 ($800,000 show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship, $500 fine for showing up late to weigh-in)

UFC 209 – Mar 4/17 – W (Hunt) – $760,000 ($750,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – W (Werdum) – $810,000 ($800,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – L (Ngannou) – $860,000 ($850,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – L (Blaydes) – $860,000 ($850,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24/18 – W (Pavlovich) – $860,000 ($850,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik – Apr 20/19 – W (Oleinik) – $865,000 ($850,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7/19 – L (Rozenstruik) – $865,000 ($850,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $9,859,500