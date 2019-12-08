Angry Brian Flores goes off on ref over bad call late in Jets loss (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

A questionable pass interference call late in Sunday’s Dolphins-Jets game may have cost Miami the win, and the team’s head coach let the officials know about it.

Brian Flores showed more emotion than we’ve seen from him during a game this season, as he angrily chewed out the refs in the final seconds of the game, and with good reason.

The play in question was an incompletion by Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on third-and-16, with under a minute remaining in the contest. The league reviewed the play, though, and determined it was pass interference — giving the Jets the ball on the Dolphins’ 38-yard line. It sure didn’t look like the play was worth overturning, and it resulted in the Jets kicking the game-winning field goal with virtually no time remaining, for the win.

Here’s what Flores thought about it.

Brian Flores is maaadddddpic.twitter.com/FDFkAf2Z50 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 8, 2019

It continued on the field after the game.

Brian Flores was HOT after the Dolphins lost “Hey that’s a horseshit call!” pic.twitter.com/YW1UBJfhxa — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 8, 2019

Well, he wasn’t wrong, and appeared to be justifiably upset.