Baker Mayfield throws Browns medical staff under bus over Odell Beckham Jr. injury

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may only be in his second season in the league, but he doesn’t shy away from voicing his opinion — no matter what.

The problem, however, is that what Mayfield said after Sunday’s win over the Bengals had to do with his own organization, and he probably should’ve kept it close to the vest, as some things are better left unsaid.

But when he asked about Odell Beckham’s lingering groin injury, Mayfield had this to say.

“It wasn’t handled the right way in our training room,” he said in response.

The reporter led Mayfield in that direction, but he took the bait, and it’s another bad look for the Browns organization, in what has been a disappointing season, with head coach Freddie Kitchens still on the hot seat, despite the win over the (now 1-12) hapless Bengals.