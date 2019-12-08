BREAKING: WWE Releases Superstars

WWE has announced today that they have decided to release multiple Superstars from their contracts.

The company has released Luke Harper, Sin Cara and The Ascension. They made the following statement on Twitter concerning these Superstars being let go.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Jonathan Huber (Luke Harper), Sin Cara and Ryan Parmeter (Konnor) and Eric Thompson (Viktor) of The Ascension.https://t.co/XzXMrhl3Qj — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2019

Sin Cara recently had a small feud with Andrade where Cara would be unsuccessful in his attempts to beat him on Raw on numerous occasions. Cara even involved masked wrestler Carolina into the feud. Cara requested his release from WWE last month. According to a report by WrestlingINC, Sin Cara is possibly interested in working with the Combate Americas MMA Promotion where former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio is currently performing in.

The Ascension, who are former NXT Tag Team Champions have barely been used on WWE TV as of late and have just been used as jobbers when they have competed. They have never publicly asked for their release.

Luke Harper was recently involved in the rivalry with Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan on Friday Night SmackDown. Harper would team up with his fellow Wyatt Family member to rival with Reigns and Daniel Bryan. After that rivalry was done, Harper would disappear from TV. Harper asked for his release back earlier this year as WWE was preparing for WrestleMania 35.

Only time will tell where these now former WWE Superstars are heading now as they move on to life outside of the company.