George Kittle destroys Saints defense on biggest play of game, lifts 49ers to victory (Video)

The Saints were one play away from emerging victorious in Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but the defense just could not get it done.

And it was all due to the dominance of tight end George Kittle — the best at his position in the league.

New Orleans had San Francisco in a fourth-and-2 situation, from their own half of the field, and all they needed was a stop to win. But unfortunately for them, the 49ers have Kittle, and he caught a pass for the first down, but just kept his legs on churning. Even a facemask couldn’t completely stop him, as multiple Saints defenders had to come help. The 39-yard catch-and-run and penalty thereafter set the 49ers up with a chip shot field goal, which Robbie Gould made, giving them the victory in thrilling fashion.

Kittle called game.