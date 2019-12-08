Gus Edwards flattens, runs right over poor Bills player (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The Ravens underwent a number of roster changes during the offseason, and that resulted in Gus Edwards losing his starting running back job to Mark Ingram, who the team signed in free agency.

And while Edwards may not possess the vision and speed that Ingram has, he’s still a powerful runner that can impose his will on his opponents.

That’s exactly what he did during Sunday’s game against the Bills, when he received a handoff and literally ran right over safety Jordan Poyer.

Gus Edwards trucked Jordan Poyerpic.twitter.com/jLQlPG8M3J — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2019

Welp, Poyer likely won’t get in the way of the Gus Bus freight train again in the future.