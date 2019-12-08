Jairzinho Rozenstruik Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

MMA Manifesto

December 8, 2019

By: |


Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Jairzinho Rozenstruik (blue gloves) defeats Andrei Arlovski (red gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

*denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 – Feb 2/19 – W (Albini) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – W (Crowder) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Arlovski) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7/19 – W (Overeem) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

 

Total Career Earnings: $168,500

 

