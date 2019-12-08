Look: Lamar Jackson hilariously trolls 49ers announcer by wearing white gloves in game

It was shocking when 49ers color commentator Tim Ryan shared a belief that a big part of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s effectiveness lies behind his gloves.

Ryan’s hot take was that the gloves that he wears are black, and the color of his skin is black, so it disguises his handoffs — making him difficult to defend. That earned him a one-game suspension by the team.

Jackson didn’t directly respond to Ryan’s comments — not by words, that is — but he sure appeared to during Sunday’s game against the Bills. Check out the color of the gloves he was wearing — and yes, they’re white.

Hmmm… Lamar Jackson is wearing white sleeves. https://t.co/TLuFZ4czL0 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) December 8, 2019

And look at that — Jackson is still just as effective. It’s not the gloves, it’s the player.