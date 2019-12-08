Look: Tre'Davious White hilariously snatches, reads Ravens playbook on field

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Mother Nature swept in and tried to do whatever it could to cool down the Ravens on their winning streak during Sunday’s game against the Bills, and one of their opponents attempted to take advantage of it.

Baltimore is the hottest team in the NFL — by far — and the elements tried to play a role in leveling the playing field. By that, we mean a gust of wind swept in and blew a piece of the Ravens’ playbook onto the field.

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White couldn’t help himself, so he just casually picked it up and began reading it.

A part of the Ravens' playbook blew onto the field and Tre'Davious White couldn't resist 🤣 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/gWMUxLnlM8 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 8, 2019

That’s a Belichickian type of event right there. Hilarious.