Magical Misery Tour continues for Eagles on MNF

It’s still difficult to accept how seemingly impossible it’s been for the Eagles to get that 6th win this season and we’re running out of time. There’s even a scenario where all four teams in the NFC East could finish at 6-10, but the tie-breaker would go to Dallas, so I’m not even interested in that math. In fact, I’m approaching Monday night against the Giants as a must-win-game, even though theoretically it is not.

A victory this week would put Philadelphia (5-7) in a tie for the lead in the NFC East. All four of the Eagles’ remaining games are against division opponents, including a pivotal Week 16 showdown against Dallas. The Giants play the Eagles twice in a 20-day span, with an opportunity to spoil Philadelphia’s playoff hopes during this final stretch of the regular season.

It’s supposed to be a rainy Monday night in Philly, but that shouldn’t deter the Giants, who were able to accumulate 335 yards of total offense against the Packers last week in the rain, snow and ice, and will again have to prepare for less than ideal game conditions.

So I got a nervous feeling about this match-up for a lot of reasons.

Four Eagles players missed Friday’s practice: wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion), and tackle Lane Johnson (not injury related – personal reasons). Running back Jordan Howard has been limited in practice, but needs to be cleared for contact before he can return to game action. It is likely he will be ruled out for Monday’s game.