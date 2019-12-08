Marcus Peters jumps into stands, chugs beer with Bills fans after win (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was parched after the final meaningful play in Sunday’s game against the Bills, so he quenched his thirst accordingly.

However, it wasn’t in the way you might imagine, though.

The Ravens got a turnover on downs with approximately one minute remaining in the game, allowing the team to kneel their way to victory.

THE DEFENSE GETS THE FOURTH-DOWN STOP!!!!@marcuspeters MAKES THE PLAY!!! pic.twitter.com/S0MET4q1qG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 8, 2019

Peters celebrated by bravely leaping into the stands in the unfriendly confines of New Era Field, and chugging a beer with Bills fans.

Marcus Peters shotgunning beers with The Mafia is tremendous. pic.twitter.com/rIPMUNtLnV — Brendan Nelson (@Brendan_Nelson) December 8, 2019

It’s moments like that one that is what football is all about. Props to Bills fans for being cool about it.