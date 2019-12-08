Mavericks, Celtics among best NBA value bets thus far

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The NBA season has reached its quarter mark, and it’s the perfect time to assess which teams are the best ones to wager on for bettors.

There've been a number of surprises — both positive and negative — and some teams are already beginning to come down to earth. The Phoenix Suns, for example, got off to a red-hot start, yet they now sport a losing record at 10-11, proving the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Arguably the biggest surprise, however, is the Golden State Warriors. The team had won five consecutive Western Conference titles heading into this season — and were crowned NBA champions in three of those years — yet they sport an unfavorable 5-19 record. There’s talk about them possibly tanking for a top-3 pick in next year’s draft — which they could end up trading — and it could be true. They have, after all, seen both Splash Bros — Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry — suffer injuries that have sidelined them. Thompson may return at the end of the season, while Curry is scheduled to undergo a second surgery, and may not play until the team’s 2020-21 campaign. Both Draymond Green and D’Angelo Russell have missed games due to injury as well, so maybe tanking is the best course of action for them going forward.

That’s the negative side, but there are, however, two teams that have been covering machines: The Boston Celtics (13-6-2 ATS) and the Dallas Mavericks (13-8 ATS). Coincidentally, both are in first place in their respective divisions as well, so they’re not just covering spreads — they’re also winning games.

It was predicted that Boston would take a step back with Kyrie Irving having departed, but it appeared to be addition by subtraction for the C’s. The chemistry is better, and the camaraderie is strong once again, now that they don’t have any distractions weighing them down. As for the Mavericks, it’s all about Luka Doncic, who is making his case to win the MVP award . He’s the current frontrunner, as he’s not only dangerous with the ball in his hands — taking opponents off the dribble or pulling up to drain his patented stepback jumper — but also hooking his teammates up for easy buckets as well. He’s already developed chemistry with Kristaps Porzingis, and the Mavs have shown they can play with any team.

As such, it’d be wise to bet on these teams going forward, as they’re covering machines.