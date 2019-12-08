Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook

By December 8, 2019

By:


Dec 7, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio (11) and forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports


Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Russell Westbrook – Houston (vs Phoenix)

24 points, 10-18 FG, 3-4 FT, 1 3PT, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

 

 

