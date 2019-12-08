Patriots burn Chiefs with perfect flea-flicker for TD vs Chiefs (Video)

The Patriots wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard during Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, and did so in entertaining fashion.

New England used two key penalties against Kansas City to waltz right down the field on its opening drive, getting them into enemy territory. The Patriots coaching staff decided that was the perfect time to bust out a trick play — and it worked to perfection.

The play began with Tom Brady handing the ball off to running back James White, who then flipped it back to him. Brady then found a wide-open Julian Edelman in the end zone for the touchdown.

FLEA FLICKER❗️ Belichick bringing out the tricks early on… White ↔️ Brady ↔️ Edelmanpic.twitter.com/llclKY8W2b — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 8, 2019

They made that one look easy, jumping out to an early 7-0 lead.