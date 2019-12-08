MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of UFC DC - Billy Quarantillo

December 8, 2019

Dec 7, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Billy Quarantillo (red gloves) fights Jacob Kilburn (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Billy Quarantillo (vs Jacob Kilburn)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 139 to 6 (74-3 significant strikes)
86% significant strike accuracy
1 for 1 takedowns
9 guard passes
5 submission attempts
1 submission (triangle choke)

You don’t get more dominant than this.

 

 

