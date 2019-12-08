Todd Gurley stiff-arms Seahawks player into oblivion on TD run (Video)

Rams All-Pro running back Todd Gurley got off to a slow start this season, having dealt with arthritis in his knee, but he’s continued to improve with each passing week.

Gurley has really rounded into form in the second half of the season, and all of a sudden, during his last two games, he’s looking like the dynamic running back that we’re used to seeing — slicing and dicing opposing defenses with his speed and cutback ability.

He was a big part of the Rams’ offense in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, and he imposed his will on the Seahawks on one particular play, when he stiff-armed cornerback Tre Flowers into oblivion.

Boom.