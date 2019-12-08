Touchdowns and Tangents: Championship Week, Playoff Runs and Slim

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

This week’s Touchdowns and Tangents goes on an epic tangent about the new Queen & Slim movie. We’re not liable for any spoilers.

After that it is a ton of college football. Kenny break’s down what is at stake during Championship weekend.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/touchdowns_tangents/touchdowns-tangents-episode-153

Pete and Kenny also talk about the upcoming NFL playoff picture. Plus, all the regular news updates you can expect including who joined the fired QBs club.

The show ends with good notes on mentorship. Rest in Peace George Atkinson III and Terry Glenn’s son and get well soon Terrelle Pryor.

Shoutout to FPC Radio and XSquad Radio where you can find this podcast as well as the Good News Radio Station. We are also available on Touchdownsandtangents.com as well as your favorite podcast app.