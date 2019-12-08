UFC DC Pick ‘Em Results

MMA Manifesto

December 8, 2019

Congratulations to Cameron Walsh for winning our UFC DC  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 245 on Dec 14th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik – 57%
Aspen Ladd – 81%
Ricky Simon – 57%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 98-59 (62%)

 


1 Cameron Walsh 7
2 Michael J. 6
2 Nathan H. 6
4 Brandon Kaplan 5
4 MMAinVA 5
4 Rodney Miceli 5
7 Steve t 4
7 The MMA Manifesto 4
9 Dave K. 3
9 Derek Imm 3
9 Robert Oakes 3
12 blake cooper 2
12 Herman Martinez 2
12 Isaac 2
12 James Weise 2
12 Neil H. 2
17 Brendan Malek 1
17 larry chaput 1
17 Rodney 1
17 ryanC 1
17 SternFan74 1
17 theJawas 1

 

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 205
2 Brandon Kaplan 192
3 MMAinVA 188
4 Dave K. 187
5 Herman Martinez 185
6 Derek Imm 181
6 Michael J. 181
8 Cameron Walsh 175
8 Sternfan74 175
10 The MMA Manifesto 172

 

