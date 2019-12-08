UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

It probably will hurt to smile for a long while, but at least Alistair Overeem’s bank account is happy.

Before we go any further, we should note that the DC athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,816

Gate: $932,593.20

Alistair Overeem: $865,000 ($850,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rob Font: $151,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Rothwell: $134,000 ($62,000 to show, $62,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tim Means: $112,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Stefan Struve: $99,000 ($79,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bryce Mitchell: $84,400 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,400 from Sayles for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Makhmud Muradov: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ricky Simon: $77,000 ($23,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aspen Ladd: $74,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Alves: $70,000 ($50,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Song Yadong: $54,000 ($50,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Trevor Smith: $44,000 ($29,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Stamann: $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yana Kunitskaya: $39,000 ($35,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cynthia Calvillo: $37,900 ($47,000 to show, $14,100 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Wiman: $35,000 ($20,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marina Rodriguez: $32,100 ($14,000 to show, $14,100 from Calvillo for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Virna Jandiroba: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Billy Quarantillo: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joe Solecki: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jacob Kilburn: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mallory Martin: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Sayles: $13,100 ($12,000 to show, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)