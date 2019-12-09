Alexandar Georgiev records fourth career NHL shutout

Alexandar Georgiev of Ruse, Bulgaria recorded his fourth National Hockey League shutout on Sunday. The first Bulgarian born player in NHL history and the Russian international made 38 saves as the New York Rangers hammered the Vegas Golden Knights 5-0 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Georgiev made 17 saves in the first period, 15 saves in the second period and six saves in the third period. Georgiev clearly outplayed Malcolm Subban of Toronto, Ontario, who struggled in the Golden Knights net. Subban only made 20 saves on 25 shots. Max Pacioretty of New Canaan, CT led the Golden Knights with nine shots on goal.

The Rangers were led offensively in scoring by Jacob Trouba of Rochester, MI, Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome. Trouba and Panarin each had one goal and one assist for two points, while Strome had two assists. The other Rangers who scored were Chris Kreider of Boxford, MA, Mika Zibanejad and Jesper Fast.

This was Georgiev’s second National Hockey League shutout in nine days. He previously made 33 saves in a 4-0 Rangers win over the New Jersey Devils on November 30. Interestingly, both shutouts Georgiev has had in this time period have come on the road.

Georgiev’s first two NHL shutouts came in 2018-19. He made 29 saves in a 5-0 Rangers win over the New York Islanders on Nov. 21, 2018 and then had 29 saves again in a 3-0 Rangers win over the Philadelphia Flyers on March 31, 2019.

On the season, Georgiev has a record of eight wins, five regulation losses and one loss in extra time. As he continues to share time with 2012 Vezina Trophy winner Henrik Lundqvist, Georgiev has a shutout in one quarter of his victories. Georgiev also has a goals against average of 2.67 and a save percentage of .926.

The Rangers currently have a record of 15 wins, 11 regulation losses and three losses in extra time. At 33 points, they are four points back of the Carolina Hurricanes for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.