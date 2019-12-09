Cowboys

Cowboys cut kicker after he visited sick kids in the hospital

December 9, 2019

After missing his 10th field goal of the season in a loss to the Chicago Bears last Thursday night, it seemed inevitable that the Cowboys would be replacing Brett Maher as kicker before the team’s next game, but the timing of his release could have been handled better.

As Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported, Maher was out with teammates on Monday visiting sick kids at local hospitals. Not long after that, Dallas signed his replacement in Kai Forbath.

That’s a pretty cold move by the Cowboys. Clearly, they had to make a change, but cutting Maher right after doing a good deed in the community probably wasn’t the best choice.

