Combat

Fight of the Day: Abdulrashid Sadulaev vs. Kyle Snyder

Fight of the Day: Abdulrashid Sadulaev vs. Kyle Snyder

Combat

Fight of the Day: Abdulrashid Sadulaev vs. Kyle Snyder

By December 9, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

 

Date: August 26, 2017
Card: 2017 UWW World Wrestling Championships
Championship(s): 97kg Gold Medal
Venue: AccorHotels Arena
Location: Paris, France

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home