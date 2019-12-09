How to Bet Using Online Sportsbooks

Football fans can now put their money where their mouth is and double down on their bragging right to their friends and coworkers. Instead of just sharing their predictions they can now analyze games, study analytics, come at the game with a professional edge and wager on them.

The ability to bet on sporting events is a liberty that fans around the world can enjoy, and it’s something they can do at any time, from any place. The funny thing is, there are fewer and fewer limitations for those who are looking to take advantage. All sports fans need is a cell phone or a computer, and they can log in and get action down on nearly any sport around the globe. For example, there’s BetBrain, a popular sportsbook which gives recommendations for the best online casinos if you’re looking to make a wager. It doesn’t matter if your area of expertise is American football, basketball, international football, baseball, rugby, cricket, boxing or more — you’ll have a variety of different bets at your disposal, with options as well.

It’s well known that the most common way to bet on a sportsbook is to just wager on the point spread. For example, if the New England Patriots are seven-point favorites over the Indianapolis Colts, and they win by eight points, you’d win your bet, as they’d get the cover. Sometimes, though, the line creeps high enough to where American football teams are double-digit underdogs, and catching 10 or more points is very attractive, especially for teams that field good defenses. If they can keep it close, you could win your bet backing the underdog and that’s when things payoff for you in a way that you’ll never forget.

If just betting on a particular team to win is your cup of tea, though, you may want to focus on the moneyline. For example, if the Patriots are listed as -300 on the moneyline, all they’d have to do is win the game — by any point margin — and you’d win your bet. No need to worry about the spread, but you’d only get paid out at a 1/3 ratio on your money, so it’s a tradeoff. Sometimes it’s better to be safe, even if the payout is smaller the thrill is still very often the same.

Maybe you have a strong feeling that multiple teams will win outright, or cover the spread. If that’s the case, you can parlay multiple bets together, and get a better payout as a result. Some bettors have made ridiculous amounts of money hitting on eight or 10-team parlays, which they’ve looked back on as life-changing payouts.