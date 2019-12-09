Jets, Ravens to do battle in Thursday Night Football showdown

The (5-8) New York Jets will travel to Baltimore to take on the (11-2) Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, with Lamar Jackson looking to cement his case to win the Most Valuable Player award. This will be Jackson’s final primetime regular-season game of his 2019 campaign, and it does appear that he’s slightly ahead of Russell Wilson in competing for the award, so he could possibly lock it up with a dynamic performance in front of a nationally-televised audience.