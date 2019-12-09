Jets, Ravens to do battle in Thursday Night Football showdown

Two teams on complete ends of the win-loss spectrum will square off on Thursday night, one of which has already been listed as quite a large favorite by oddsmakers in the betting lounge.
Dec 8, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets kicker Sam Ficken (9) is lifted by New York Jets defensive end Nathan Shepherd (97) after making the game winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
The (5-8) New York Jets will travel to Baltimore to take on the (11-2) Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, with Lamar Jackson looking to cement his case to win the Most Valuable Player award. This will be Jackson’s final primetime regular-season game of his 2019 campaign, and it does appear that he’s slightly ahead of Russell Wilson in competing for the award, so he could possibly lock it up with a dynamic performance in front of a nationally-televised audience.
On the other side of the ball, the Jets really don’t have much to write home about. They were lucky to have had a questionable pass interference call reviewed in the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, with the league overturning the ruling on the field, essentially setting them up for a game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the contest. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was furious about it, and understandably so, as it looked hard to overturn. At the end of the day, the Jets emerged victorious with another close win. They could easily, however, have only two or three wins this season.
Dec 8, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
The Ravens, on the other hand, have earned all 11 of their wins — many of which have come by double digits, in blowout fashion. They’ve absolutely dismantled a number of teams this season, led by Jackson, who has made a habit of torching opposing defenses with both his arm and his legs. Jackson and the Ravens have fielded a transformative offense, the likes of which we’ve never really seen before, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman deserves all the credit for being the architect of it. He’ll likely be rewarded, in the offseason, though, as a number of teams with head coaching vacancies will probably be in the mix for his services.
Baltimore is currently listed as a 14.5-point favorite in the game, and understandably so, with a smothering defense that should give young quarterback Sam Darnold fits, and an offense that not a single team in the NFL has really been able to stop. Expect them to get out to an early lead — as they’ve been the best first-quarter team in football this season — and roll to victory in dominant fashion.
