Jets, Ravens to do battle in Thursday Night Football showdown

The Ravens, on the other hand, have earned all 11 of their wins — many of which have come by double digits, in blowout fashion . They’ve absolutely dismantled a number of teams this season, led by Jackson, who has made a habit of torching opposing defenses with both his arm and his legs. Jackson and the Ravens have fielded a transformative offense, the likes of which we’ve never really seen before, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman deserves all the credit for being the architect of it. He’ll likely be rewarded, in the offseason, though, as a number of teams with head coaching vacancies will probably be in the mix for his services.