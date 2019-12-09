Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Anthony Davis

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Anthony Davis

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Anthony Davis

By December 9, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Dec 8, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) and center Gorgui Dieng (5) defend Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) as he makes a basket in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports


Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Anthony Davis – Lakers (vs Minnesota)

50 points, 20-29 FG, 10-10 FT, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

Davis has the Lakers rolling.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

12m

MMA 12m ago

  So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how?  Time to prove it. We present to you (…)

More Hoops Manifesto
Home