Oilers In Need Of Scoring Help

Give credit to Joakim Nygard and Riley Sheahan. They both played solid games on Sunday night and found their way into the goal column. Their contributions were part of a terrific second period by Edmonton. That period bought the Oilers a much needed point in the standings.

A poor start, which led to two Buffalo goals, had the Oilers in a hole early. A dominating second period and decent third not only gave the Oilers a point, but had them knocking on the door of a second point multiple times. Overall, it wasn’t a bad night for the Oilers.

The biggest downside, other than losing? The top line was once again largely ineffective. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zack Kassian had a very poor night against the Sabres. The trio played 15:46 at five-on-five, the most by far of any Edmonton line.

They got dominated possession wise. The trio posted a Corsi For of 32.35% (11 CF – 23 CA) and were outscored 0-1. The line was outshot 11-6, while Draisaitl committed two extremely poor turnovers during the overtime period. It was a bad night for this line.

In fact, in their last three games, McDavid and Draisaitl haven’t looked like themselves. On Friday night against the Kings, McDavid’s line (James Neal, Josh Archibald) posted a 41.18% CF% in 11:28. Draisaitl’s line was even worse. He, Jujhar Khaira and Sam Gagner mustered a 38.89% CF%. It wasn’t pretty.

Draisaitl’s line surrendered the only goal against on the night.

McDavid has just one point, an assist, in his last three games, while Draisaitl hasn’t been nearly as effective offensively. That’s not to say these players are bad players, they are quite the opposite. If you watch McDavid and Draisaitl right now, however, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are not their dynamic selves.

These two superstars look completely gassed. Head coach Dave Tippett has had little choice but to ride them early in the season, and after 32 games it appears to be taking its toll. It was just a matter of time.

Opponents also don’t need to worry about Edmonton’s other three forward lines. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is a great two-way center, but he can’t push the river. James Neal is dynamic on the powerplay, but he’s slowed down at five-on-five.

Other than those two, is there anyone else that strikes fear into you? No. McDavid and Draisaitl are getting the best defensemen and best two-way forwards against them every night. Teams are keying in on them and making Edmonton’s second group step up.

The Need For Help:

The underlying numbers are flashing alarms right now. McDavid is in the midst of his worst possession season to date, posting a 47.14% Corsi For through 32 games. Draisaitl? Even worse, he’s got a career-worse 45.51% mark.

Even more alarming is that the expected goals percentage has dipped for both. McDavid (48.79%) and Draisaitl (47.80%) are below 50% in the discipline. That’s quite alarming.

The puck is going in the wrong direction with these two on the ice right now. I have a hard time thinking that is because they are bad hockey players all of a sudden. Fatigue is real, and right now it is setting in for the Oilers’ top forwards.

That is where Ken Holland will eventually need to step in. The sample size is not small anymore. The Oilers are nearly halfway through the season and they are tied for the Pacific Division lead. This team has set itself up for a serious push to a playoff spot. They’ve done that on the prowess of McDavid and Draisaitl, however.

Six days ago I wrote that the Oilers absolutely should be willing to make a trade addition. Taylor Hall’s name is out there and the club is in fact interested and involved in talks. Tyler Toffoli will be moved by the Kings prior to the deadline and could help. Hell, even Ottawa’s JG Pageau, who the Oilers also like and are interested in, would provide a boost.

Edmonton’s powerplay is lethal. Their top line one of the best in the league. The issue is, that line is tired right now, and is climbing a mountain every single night. The Oilers need another scoring line to supplement the McDavid trio. That falls on Ken Holland.

The Oilers shouldn’t be okay with wasting a solid start, they shouldn’t be content with having a good team through 32 games. I don’t believe they are, and I believe Holland knows he needs to make a move to get this group to the playoffs.

Sunday night’s point was a well deserved one from the bottom six. It’s scary to see fatigue setting in with the top guns this early, however.

(All stats via Natural Stat Trick)