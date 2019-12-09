Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend Brittany Matthews fires back at Patriots fans

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Patriots fans teed off on Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, following Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, for some reason.

That’s just the day and age we live in, with fans taking to social media to vent their frustrations, even as childish as it is. It’s a coping mechanism for some, while others choose to focus on what matters — like life, for instance.

Regardless, Matthews heard it from Patriots fans, but she’s tough, and can take it. She took to Twitter on Monday, and issued a thoughtful, clever statement in firing back at them.

All patriots fans “we still have 6 Super Bowls” Lololol Once patrick has been in the league as long as Brady, then chat to me about Super Bowls! Patrick is 24, brady is 42🤔 you just wait👏🏼👏🏼 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 9, 2019

She’s right, as the Chiefs were a Dee Ford neutral zone infraction (a questionable call, by the way) in the 2018 AFC Championship game away from knocking off the Patriots and appearing in the Super Bowl, which they would’ve been favored in. Mahomes could easily have one ring, with Brady having five, and plenty of time to earn a few more.

Mahomes is young, as is the Chiefs core group of players, and with Andy Reid calling plays, we do believe the Chiefs will win at least one Super Bowl, if not more, so Sunday’s loss was more than just “luck.”

