Rays trade Tommy Pham to the Padres for Hunter Renfroe

The Tampa Bay Rays traded outfielder Tommy Pham of Las Vegas, NV to the San Diego Padres on Friday. Pham was traded with minor league shortstop Jake Cronenworth for outfielder Hunter Renfroe of Crystal Springs, MS, minor league shortstop Xavier Edwards of Coconut Creek, FL and a player to be named later.

Pham batted .273 with 21 home runs and 68 runs batted in with the Rays in 2019. In 567 at bats, he had 77 runs, 155 hits, 33 doubles, two triples, 25 stolen bases, 81 walks, a .369 on base percentage, a .450 slugging percentage, 255 total bases and one sacrifice fly. Pham set career highs in hits, doubles, walks and total bases. The Padres are Pham’s third Major League Baseball team as he also previously played for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Renfroe batted .216 with 33 home runs and 64 runs batted in with the Padres in 2019. In 440 at bats, he had 64 runs, 95 hits, 19 doubles, one triple, five stolen bases, 46 walks, a .289 on base percentage, .489 slugging percentage, 215 total bases and six sacrifice flies. Renfroe had a career high in runs, home runs, stolen bases, walks and sacrifice flies.

Up until now, Renfroe had played four seasons with the Padres. In analyzing the trade, it appears the Padres won the deal. Even though Renfroe hits the baseball with more power, Pham hits the baseball with significantly more consistency and has more speed.

The Padres have been very busy in the offseason to date. In addition to acquiring Pham, they acquired infielder Jurickson Profar in a trade with the Oakland Athletics, acquired outfielder Trent Grisham and starting pitcher Zach Davies in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers and signed pitcher Drew Pomeranz from the Brewers.

Renfroe is slated to be the starting left fielder for the Rays in 2020. He is to play alongside Kevin Kiermaier and Austin Meadows in Tampa Bay’s outfield. Pham is also slated to be the starting left fielder for the Padres in 2020. He is to play alongside Manuel Margot and Wil Myers in San Diego’s outfield.