The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Ryosuke Iwasa +225 over Marlon Tapales
Notable New Champions:
- IBF World Female Junior Welterweight Championship: Mary McGee
- OneFC Kickboxing Strawweight Championship: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao
- OneFC Kickboxing Bantamweight Championship: Alaverdi Ramazanov
- Enfusion 70kg World Championship: Tayfun Ozcan
- WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua
- Interim IBF World Junior Featherweight Championship: Ryosuke Iwasa
- Interim WBA World Middleweight Championship: Chris Eubank Jr.
- Interim KSW Featherweight Championship: Salahdine Parnasse
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Fall From Grace: Let’s travel back to the halcyon days of 2013 and 2014, where we’re just starting the second Obama term, LeBron James and the Heat were winning titles, and Renan Barao was considered one of the five best fighters in the world at any weight. 2-8 later, Barao is released from the UFC. Did you know USADA drug-testing for the UFC started in 2015? Probably a coincidence.
- AJ Restores Order: Anthony Joshua Fought a smart fight, keeping Andy Ruiz at bay with his jab and utterly refusing to let him get inside or get anything going. He certainly took Ruiz more seriously this time, and reclaimed his three world titles. Now the focus turns to Fury-Wilder to see how the heavyweight division will shake out.
- Champions Hold Sway: Aside from Andy Ruiz, the weekend had a shitload of world champions who easy finished their overmatched opposition. Jermall Charlo, Marat Grigorian, Jerwin Ancajas, and Emmanuel Navarrete took on easily inferior opponents and knocked them all out. Not a lot of gold changing hands this weekend.
