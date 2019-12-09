WWE Announces Five 2020 Hall Of Fame Inductees

WWE.com announced it’s headliners for their Hall Of Fame ceremony that will take place during WrestleMania 36 weekend.

The headliners for the ceremony will be “The Animal” Batista and the NWO faction which will feature the most important contributors to the group, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman.

Photo: WWE

Batista has had a very memorable and impressive WWE career as he was one of the original members of Evolution along with Triple H, Randy Orton and 2 time Hall Of Famer Ric Flair.

Batista would go on to become a 6 time World Champion as he would feud with numerous big name Superstars including Triple H, John Cena, Undertaker, Rey Mysterio and Edge.

He quit WWE in 2010 but would return in 2014 where he would win that year’s Royal Rumble match. He would leave later that year but return in 2019 to compete for the final time at WrestleMania 35 where he would lost to Triple H in a no holds barred match.

The Animal has now gone on to star in major blockbuster movies including The Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and Stuber.

The NWO has been one of the most controversial factions in all of professional wrestling as they have been a major factor in WCW gaining the success that it would have during the Monday Night War.

Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were the founding members of the faction, first forming it back at Bash At The Beach 1996. The faction’s size would increase drastically gaining big names such as, Ted DiBiase, The Big Show, Sean Waltman, “Ravishing” Rick Rude and “Mr. Perfect” Curt Henning.

The NWO would have memorable rivalries with major stars such as Diamond Dallas Page, Sting, Goldberg and Lex Luger.

This is looking to be an exciting Hall Of Fame lineup as five big names of wrestling are headlining the event.