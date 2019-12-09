WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Results (12/9): Kevin Owens On The Hunt, Seth Rollins Cements Heel Turn, More

The December 9 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw emanated from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The show featured a love triangle gone wrong, an unquestionable heel turn and a championship main event.

Raw began with the “divorce proceedings” involving Rusev, Lana and Lashley. The segment was hosted by Jerry The King Lawler, who read a statement as Lana and her attorney stood by.

Rusev was out next and Lana cut a promo on him, saying that she loved him when the fans didn’t. She blamed the fans for everything and said that Rusev would never find another woman like her, which was fine with him. Then it was time to sign the papers. The process was stalled by talk of a dog and sex, until finally Rusev demanded a match with Lashley before the papers were signed.

This brought Lashley down to the ring. Lashley said that he was going to propose to Lana after the divorce was final. Lashley then attacked Rusev, but the tables were turned. Rusev hit the Machka Kick and put Lashley through the table.

Afterward, Kevin Owens was shown backstage. He said that The AOP attacked him because Seth Rollins ordered them to do it. Rey Mysterio showed up and offered his help, as well as the help of his lead pipe.

Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Hardy

Before the match, McIntyre insulted Matt and his kids, for some reason. The bout ended with Hardy taking the Claymore kick.

Charlotte was shown backstage, asking Becky Lynch if the two could tag together against The Kabuki Warriors. Lynch said no.

KO was looking for AOP backstage Owens ran into Mojo Rawley, who was received a slap due to his sarcasm toward Kevin.

The Viking Raiders issue a challenge and The Street Profits accept.

The Viking Raiders defeat The Street Profits to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships

After the match, Seth Rollins storms the ring and says he has something to say. Both teams leave as Seth calls out The AOP. Kevin Owens came out and said that Rollins knew AOP had yet to arrive. But the duo did show up backstage then.

Rollins and Owens are still exchanging words in the ring when Raw comes back from commercial. Seth is denying any involvement with AOP, while Owens continues to accuse him of wrongdoing. Rollins leaves the ring and this brings out Sami Zayn and Rawley. They confront Kevin, who ends up attacking Mojo with a Stunner then the lead pipe.

Aleister Black defeated Akira Tozawa

Humberto Carrillo and Andrade argue backstage and this leads to a match in the ring. The match ends after Andrade accidentally ran into Zelina Vega, knocking her off the apron to the floor.

Humberto Carillo defeated Andrade

Rey Mysterio cut a promo backstage on AJ Styles.

Buddy Murphy defeated Zack Ryder

KO continued to look for The AOP backstage and found their van instead. He went after the van, but was blindsided by AOP. The doors to the van open, revealing Seth Rollins, who Curbstomps KO on the cement floor.

Rollins went back to the ring afterward and tore into the live crowd. He said that he was tired of being disrespected and that he didn’t know what was wrong. He said that nothing he did was good enough and that he was aligning himself with The AOP, who then joined him on the ramp.

Becky Lynch defeated The Kabuki Warriors by disqualification

Lynch took a chairshot from Asuka, then she was put through a table by Kairi Sane. After the match, Charlotte checked on Becky backstage and after she left the room, Charlotte was attacked by The Kabuki Warriors in the hallway.

Erick Rowan defeated Tracer X

Tracer X, a local talent working on the independent scene in the Carolinas, decided to grab Rowan’s cage and run it up to the top of the ramp. Rowan chased after him and stopped to check on whatever is in the cage. Tracer circled back to the ring and was trying to get Rowan counted out, but Erick ran back down and took care of business.

Becky and Charlotte are shown backstage together and the two women agree to face The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match at TLC on December 15.

The Street Profits appeared in a pre-taped segment called Monday After The Weekend Update.

Rey Mysterio defeated AJ Styles to retain the United States Championship

The end came after Randy Orton slid into the ring and winked at Styles instead of delivering the RKO. Mysterio then rolled AJ up for the three count.