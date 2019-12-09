Your Daily Cartoon: Yankees, Astros in mix for Gerrit Cole's services

The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and a number of free agents are about to get paid big-time. There are no sluggers of the likes of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado this particular year, but there are some stud pitchers out there.

Stephen Strasburg was near the top of the list, but he was just recently signed, as of an hour ago, actually. So now it’s all about Gerrit Cole, who will be difficult for the Astros to retain, with the Yankees set to offer him a massive deal.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]