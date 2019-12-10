BREAKING: Two WWE Superstars Suspended Over Wellness Policy Violation

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Earlier this afternoon, it was reported that two WWE Superstars were suspended for violating the Wellness Policy.

Shortly after the report, WWE confirmed the suspensions on their website and social media.

WWE has suspended Robert Roode and Eddie Colón (Primo) each for 30 days effective immediately for a first violation of the company's talent wellness policy. https://t.co/i0IAbLlcVQ — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019

Robert Roode and Primo Colon, both former WWE Tag Team Champions, were suspended thirty days for their first offense of the policy. It is unclear at this time what substances the Superstars were suspended over.

The news comes after Sunday’s releases of Luke Harper, Sin Cara, and The Ascension.

Roode recently appeared on the November 29th Smackdown Live as the receiving end of a beat down after his match with Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Colon hasn’t appeared on WWE television for several months. Colon and his brother Epico are still employed with the company while doing work for his father’s promotion WWC in Puerto Rico.