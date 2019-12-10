Buccaneers

Bucs' Mike Evans expected to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

December 10, 2019

By: |


Tampa Bay’s pass-happy offense will be without its top target for Sunday’s game at Detroit and possibly the rest of the season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that “barring unexpected improvement,” Mike Evans is expected to miss the rest of the season with the hamstring injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over Indianapolis.

Evans suffered the injury blowing by a Colts defender for a 61-yard touchdown catch. He pulled up immediately after crossing the goal line and reached for his hamstring.

The Buccaneers have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but they were beginning to hit a stride with three straight wins. Losing Evans hurts their chances of keeping that going. The Pro-Bowl receiver has had a rock-solid season so far. He currently ranks third in receiving yards (1,157) and tied for second in touchdown catches with eight.

