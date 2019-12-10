Combat

Fight of the Day: Jeremy Bullock vs. Travis Fulton

Fight of the Day: Jeremy Bullock vs. Travis Fulton

Combat

Fight of the Day: Jeremy Bullock vs. Travis Fulton

By December 10, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

 

Date: November 21, 1998
Card: Extreme Challenge 22
Championship(s):
Venue:
Location: West Valley City, Utah

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home