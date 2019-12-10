Gameday 31: Penguins vs. Canadiens

Penguins vs. Canadiens

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern | ESPN+ | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins look to stretch their win streak to 4 as they welcome the Canadiens to town in a Tuesday-night.

The Penguins have rolled off three straight wins to start December, with two home shutouts against the top two teams in each of the Western Conference divisions (3-0 over STL, 2-0 over ARI) before bouncing Detroit 5-3 on Saturday night.

Tristan Jarry shone in back-to-back shutouts, earning himself the NHL’s Second Star of the week and helping the Penguins surge into the first Wild Card spot a little over a third of the way into the year.

He also earned himself the start this evening. His numbers on the year have been remarkable – going 7-4 isn’t justice for posting a 1.82 GAA and .943 SV%.

Guentzel – Malkin – Rust

Kahun – McCann – Tanev

ZAR – Blueger – Simon

Galchenyuk – Lafferty – Noesen

Letang – Marino

Johnson – Schultz

Pettersson – Riikola

Jarry

The Canadiens come into tonight’s contest at 13-11-6, good for 32 points and 5 points back of the second Wild Card spot currently occupied by Carolina. They’ve won three of their last 4 to get to this point and will look to stop Pittsburgh’s mini-win-streak tonight.

Brendan Gallagher leads the Habs with 13 markers on the year, while former Red Wing and Golden Knight Tomas Tatar paces the team in helpers and points (9G+16A=25P).

Carey Price has been pretty bad this year, posting a 3.04 GAA and .902 SV%, going 12-9-3 in the process.

The Habs’ Power Play is a pedestrian 19%, good for 15th in the league, while their PK has been dreadful – 4th from last in the league, killing just 75.5% of penalties taken.

Tatar – Danault – Gallagher

Lehkonen – Domi – Armia

Cousins – Suzuki – Weal

Peca – Thompson – Barber

Kulak – Weber

Chiarot – Petry

Leskinen – Fleury

Price

Go Pens.