MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Dec 10/19

UFC

Conor McGregor (21-4) vs Donald Cerrone (36-13) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th

Holly Holm (12-5) vs Raquel Pennington (10-7) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th

Claudia Gadelha (17-4) vs Alexa Grasso (11-3) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th

Andre Fili (20-6) vs Sodiq Yusuff (10-1) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th

Anthony Pettis (22-9) vs Diego Ferreira (16-2) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th

Askar Asarov (10-0-1) vs Tim Elliott (15-9-1) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th

Josh Emmett (15-2) vs Arnold Allen (15-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

Ray Borg (12-4) vs Rogerio Bontorin (16-1) – UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 16th

Paul Felder (17-4) vs Dan Hooker (19-8) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23rd

Magomed Mustafaev (15-2) vs Brad Riddell (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23rd

Tyson Pedro (7-3) vs Vinicius Moreira (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23rd

Jake Matthews (15-4) vs Emil Meek (9-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23rd

Ben Sosoli (7-2, 2 NC) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (16-7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23rd

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Zhang Weili (20-1) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th

Paige VanZant (8-4) vs Amanda Ribas (8-1) – UFC Fight Night 169 – Mar 14th

Brad Tavares (17-6) vs Antonio Carlos Junior (10-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 169 – Mar 14th

Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) vs Tony Ferguson (25-3) – UFC TBA – Apr 18th

Bellator

Ed Ruth (8-1) vs Yaroslav Amosov (22-0) – Bellator 239 – Feb 21st

