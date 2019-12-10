Shaun O'Hara rips Giants over second-half collapse

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
The Giants did everything they could to prevent them from tying the franchise record for longest losing streak during Monday’s game against the Eagles — unfortunately, there are two halves to every game.
New York produced two big plays for touchdowns in the first two quarters, with 38-year-old Eli Manning hooking up with 22-year-old Darius Slayton on both of them. In fact, the Giants took a 17-3 lead into the half at Lincoln Financial Field.
Unfortunately for them, they never scored another point, and the Eagles outscored them 23-0 during the remainder of the game, eventually winning in overtime in dramatic walk-off fashion.
And former Giants offensive lineman Shaun O’Hara — who is now an analyst — had some powerful words after the loss.
That collapse resulted in the Giants’ ninth consecutive loss, so if they fail to beat the hapless Dolphins on Sunday, they’ll set the record — one they sure don’t want to be known for.
