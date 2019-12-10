Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Graham Womack

By December 10, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Graham Womack.

The baseball historian talks to the boys about the news that Marvin Miller and Ted Simmons are heading to the Hall of Fame, looks ahead to this summer’s induction, predicts next year’s Golden Days and Early Baseball elections and reveals the one player he’d like to see in Cooperstown right now.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons elected to Hall of Fame

BBWAA Releases 2020 Hall of Fame Ballot

Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel, Beauty of a Game and Jumbotron Art.

