Is Victor Oladipo the most recent star on 'The Masked Singer'?

It’s always fun to watch the crossover between the sports world and the musical realm, in the form of karaoke, when each season of “The Masked Singer” airs.
In the past, a number of stars — some in the NFL and NBA — have appeared on the show. The most recent season has been just as intriguing as in years past, with NBA fans intent that they know who the costumed star actually is. They’re convinced it’s Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, and here’s why.
Some of the clues include:
- Born in Silver Spring, Maryland
- Used to play for the Orlando Magic
- Donned a No. 4 jersey
You be the judge.
Yeah, it sure looks and sounds like Oladipo.
