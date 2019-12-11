Is Victor Oladipo the most recent star on 'The Masked Singer'?

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

It’s always fun to watch the crossover between the sports world and the musical realm, in the form of karaoke, when each season of “The Masked Singer” airs.

In the past, a number of stars — some in the NFL and NBA — have appeared on the show. The most recent season has been just as intriguing as in years past, with NBA fans intent that they know who the costumed star actually is. They’re convinced it’s Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, and here’s why.

Some of the clues include:

Born in Silver Spring, Maryland

Used to play for the Orlando Magic

Donned a No. 4 jersey

You be the judge.

Talk about amazing! #ThingamajigMask 🤓 wows the crowd with this stripped down and soulful performance! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/3lGRaVUf6A — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) December 11, 2019

When the competition heats up, #ThingamajigMask 🤓 steps up! What do the clues tell you about #TheMaskedSinger's resident heartthrob? pic.twitter.com/QI6GMifx34 — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) December 11, 2019

Yeah, it sure looks and sounds like Oladipo.