Janoris Jenkins gets into it with fan on Twitter

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been disappointing since the moment he signed with the team back in 2016, but he doesn’t seem to believe he’s a major part of their struggles during their nine-game winning streak.

The Giants are one loss away from setting the franchise record for longest losing streak, and only the Dolphins stand between them and that awful mark. Fans are growing irate, especially after the team blew a 17-3 halftime lead in a loss to the division rival Eagles on Monday night.

One particular fan was ribbing him on social media about how his stats really haven’t been much to write home about, insinuating that he’s been poor since Week 3, which is the last time he won a game. Here’s what Jenkins had to say about it.

Cause I’m grown and I speak facts.. https://t.co/ilY3qtemtX — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 11, 2019

We still haven’t given up a TD since week three. #TalkAboutThat — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 11, 2019

14 Pbus

4ints

50 total tackles

3 tds given up n week 3 Talk about that.. — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 11, 2019

Numbers don’t mention how he’s struggled in run support, or been beaten deep over the top for big plays. Jenkins can say what he wants, but he simply hasn’t been good enough on the field.