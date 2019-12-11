Joaquin's hat trick powers Real Betis past Athletic Bilbao

Real Betis jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in their most recent game against Athletic Bilbao, and they never looked back.

It was the team’s star winger, Joaquin, who proved to be the hero of the match, as he essentially put the team on his back, netting a hat trick in the first 20 minutes of the game, which is absolutely ridiculous. Joaquin opened the scoring in just the second minute of the match, but he didn’t stop there, scoring in the 12th and 20th minutes that followed. Still, Athletic Bilbao did not panic, even down 3-0, and the team put forth a valiant comeback, netting goals in the 44th and 75th minutes to make things interested. At the end of the day, though Real Betis clamped down when they needed to late in the match, even though Athletic Bilbao gave them quite a sweat, and they emerged with the full three points.

The statistics stemming from the uptempo match really tell the tale of how entertaining it really was. Joaquin is 38 years of age, and he became the oldest player in La Liga history to ever net a hat trick in a league match. He broke the record previously set the late Alfredo di Stefano, who set it in 1964, at 37 years of age. It’s a feat that fans of the team, and easyMarkets — the official sponsor of Real Betis — should really be proud of.

Possession in the match was nearly dead even, as Real Betis had the majority of it early, while Betis controlled the second half, and had it 51 percent of the time for the game. Shots were 10-8 in favor of Real Betis, which made sense, given the final score. Each team had only three corner kicks, so there weren’t very many dangerous set piece opportunities, although Athletic Bilbao’s first goal was a penalty, which Iñaki Williams successfully converted. Fouls were 15-12, with Athletic Bilbao imposing their physical will on their opponents just a bit more than Real Betis did.

All in all, it was an entertaining match, and fans enjoyed watching it.