Lamar Jackson believes opponents have been attempting to deliver low cheap shots on him

Quarterbacks that like to run are fair game in the open field, and are often subjected to some brutal physical hits, which Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson is now finding out.

There’s a reason run-first quarterbacks like Robert Griffin III and Deshaun Watson (two knee surgeries) have had issues with durability, which is why many had doubts about how long Jackson would be able to stay upright.

Still, Jackson is a smart runner, and often does a good job of playing the angles, and also getting out of bounds whenever possible, which has been helping his case. Not only that, he’s an unbelievably athletic physical specimen, similar to how Michael Vick was when he played.

But Jackson is aware that opposing players have been targeting him with low hits — going for his legs — which he recently acknowledged.

“Yeah, they have, a lot more and especially when I’m inside the pocket and stuff like that,” Jackson said, when asked if opposing players have been trying to hit him low the last few games, via Yahoo Sports. “When I’m out on the edge, I kinda avoid it all the time. When I’m in the pocket trying to complete a throw, that’s when nine times out of 10 they go for my legs. I can’t do anything about, I’m trying to complete that pass. It is what it is.”

He continued:

“We’re playing football,” Jackson said. “It’s an aggressive game. They’re trying to make a tackle and I’m trying to make them miss.”

It’s a cat-and-mouse game right now, but we’ll see how long it lasts.