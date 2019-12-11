Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Bam Adebayo

Hoops Manifesto

December 11, 2019

By: |


Dec 10, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports


Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Bam Adebayo – Miami (vs Atlanta)

30 points, 13-18 FG, 4-5 FT, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals

Bam and Jimmy Butler both put triple-doubles on the Hawks last night.

 

