Patriots sign trick-shot kicker Josh Gable to practice squad

The loss of Stephen Gostkowski to a season-ending hip injury last month has created a revolving door at kicker for the Patriots that has seen four different players utilized this season. Nick Folk is the latest to take a crack at the job, but New England has some insurance behind him in case things don’t work out.

Josh Gable, better known as the YouTube “trick-shot” kicker, was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots have signed K Josh Gable to their practice squad. Gable, who attended a minicamp with the team before, is known as the YouTube "trick shot" kicker. Depth behind Nick Folk on the roster.

Gable apparently worked out for the team when Gostkowski went down with the hip injury, and he also had a tryout in 2017, according to NESN’s Zack Cox. And while he never played football in college, he’s got quite the interesting background.

Patriots are working out kicker Josh Gable, per @MikeReiss. 👣 Trick-shot specialist

👣 Never played college football

👣 Played pro soccer in Europe

Patriots are working out kicker Josh Gable. Trick-shot specialist. Never played college football. Played pro soccer in Europe. Kicked pro for Nebraska Danger and Tucson Sugar Skulls (IFL).

In addition to the trick shots, Gable also shows off his powerful leg in his videos on YouTube. He can be seen making 80-plus yard field goals like nothing.

We’ll see what comes of Gable on the practice squad. Folk will be the main kicker for now, but it would be interesting to see if Gable gets a call-up if Folk were to struggle.