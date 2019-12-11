Raptors fans shower Kawhi Leonard with 'MVP' chants in return to Toronto

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

It wasn’t clear exactly how Kawhi Leonard would be received by Raptors fans in his first game back at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

A mixed reception seemed most likely, as on one hand Leonard did lead the Raptors to their first-ever championship win; but on the other, he left after just one season in Toronto, not even really spending an entire year living there.

Well, apparently, it was primarily the former, as Raptors fans showed him tons of love before, during and after Wednesday’s game against the Clippers. He even drew “MVP!” chants as well.

The Raptors organization did a great job with this powerful moment as well.

The Raptors recreated Kawhi's game-winning shot against Philly on the floor. 👀 pic.twitter.com/xelM2hPsPo — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 12, 2019

Props to Raptors fans for showing plenty of love for the player who brought them tons of joy earlier in the year, despite the fact that he departed for Los Angeles.