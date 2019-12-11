The Betting Window for December 13-15

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can continually let down your team while your old team cruises to the playoffs with rookies and backups!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Terence Crawford -2250 over Egidijus Kavaliauskas ($50)

Amanda Nunes -280 over Germaine de Randamie ($25)

Max Holloway -170 over Alexander Volkanovski ($10)

Colby Covington +150 over Kamaru Usman ($5)

Ben Saunders +265 over Matt Brown ($10)

Volkanovsky is a tough-as-nails fighter, but it seems every freaking time Holloway defends his title, he’s going against a fighter “unlike any he’s seen”, or one that will be “a terrible matchup for him”. No, Holloway hasn’t faced many fighters with Volanovski’s skillset, but I’m comfortable enough betting that he can adapt, because, well, he always goddamned does.

I’m surprised the Covington-Usman line is as high as it is. In my picks, I’m calling this a draw, so I was going to wager on whomever was the underdog, and it’s Colby by an alarming amount.

Last Week: $ -5.96

Year To Date: $ -116.09

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.